Bentonville Students Hold Walkout Despite School Board Decision
Student from Bentonville High School lined both sides of J Street.
The Bentonville School District estimates about 400 students took part in the walkout at BHS.
The Bentonville School Board voted to uphold its detention policy, but students participated in the walkout anyway.
Students sat on the sidewalks for 17 minutes of silence for each of the victims of the shooting in Florida.
A student read the names of each victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
According to a school district spokeswoman, leaders are still working out the logistics of how consequences for students who walked out will be handled.
From the evening edition of Ozarks at Large. Students from Bentonville's high schools also participated in the national walkout, although earlier in the week the Betonville School Board voted 4-3 to uphold its policy on detention for student who leave school without permission. About 400 students participated in the walkout at Bentonville High School and 200 participated in the walkout at Bentonville West High School.