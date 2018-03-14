© 2022 KUAF
Fayetteville Superintendent Discusses Safety Task Force, Arming Staff

Published March 14, 2018 at 4:55 PM CDT
FAYETTEVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

As school safety task forces are announced on the federal and state levels, Fayetteville Superintendent Matthew Wendt formed his own task force earlier this month. The task force will focus on examining the safety of the school district's facilities, but Wendt also plans to create a mental health task force that will train teachers and staff to better handle and identify mental health issues. The superintendent also discusses his stance on arming school staff, which has gotten support from President Trump.

