The Slow Pace for Medical Marijuana
By John Brummett
Published March 27, 2018 at 11:54 AM CDT
Talk Business and Politics
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner
Talk Business and Politics, about the latest delays for the availability of medical marijuana in Arkansas.
