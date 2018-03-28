© 2022 KUAF
Eureka Springs School of the Arts Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Edible Art

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 28, 2018 at 11:28 AM CDT
An art cake created by Eureka Springs caterer Jane Tucker features the Eureka Springs School of the Arts logo.

Creative makers recently donated art cakes and other edible sculptures to help celebrate the 20th anniversary of Eureka Springs School of the Arts. The school is located on a sprawling 55-acre campus located above the scenic White River in rural northern Carroll County.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
