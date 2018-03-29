© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville Mobility Report Stresses Investment in Multimodal Transportation

KUAF
Published March 29, 2018 at 11:21 AM CDT
CITY OF FAYETTEVILLE

The City of Fayetteville released the results of a two-year mobility study this month. The mobility plan, compiled by Nelson Nygaard, includes recommendations for expanding and encouraging more multi-modal transportation to make moving around the city easier for those who need to drive and for those who cannot or would rather not use vehicles. Fayetteville city engineer Chris Brown discusses the study and what it means for the transportation systems in the city.

