Ozark Regional Transit
Ozark Regional Transit is requiring all passengers to have a face covering of some type effective Monday, May 18. According to ORT, a face covering can be…
Later this month, the city of Rogers and Ozark Regional Transit will launch a smartphone app that will allow users to request a trip to and from ORT bus…
Springdale and Rogers are the two latest cities in Northwest Arkansas to eliminate fees for many Ozark Regional Transit routes. Fayetteville first adopted…
The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission is looking ahead to a transportation plan for 2045 when it expects the population in the area to start…
Ozark Regional Transit is facing a bus driver shortage. The transit authority's executive director says that's because they can't offer competitive wages…
Since losing most of its 20 buses in a fire in January 2017, Ozark Regional Transit has been working to rebuild its fleet. Yesterday, ORT displayed some…
The City of Fayetteville released the results of a two-year mobility study this month. The mobility plan, compiled by Nelson Nygaard, includes…
Ozark Regional Transit released the results of a year-long study that examined the feasibility of a Bus Rapid Transit system along the U.S. 71B corridor…
An early-morning fire Jan. 10 decimated Ozark Regional Transit's fleet. However, thanks to support from around the country, the organization began…
Ozark Regional Transit lost a majority of the fleet in an early morning fire. The agency is trying to provide as much service as possible in the…