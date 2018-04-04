Rockabilly, Punk, Folk and More This Weekend
Here's our list of some of the chances to see live music in northwest Arkansas through the weekend.
Thursday, Apr. 5
- Ten High at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 suggested donation at the door, 8 to 11:30 p.m.
- Air Loom at 21st Amendment (Fayetteville) - 8 to 10 p.m.
Friday, Apr. 6
- Reverend Horton Heat, Unknown Hinson, and the Red Elvises at George’s Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - Tickets $22, 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.
- Route 358 at 21c Museum Hotel (Bentonville) - 5 to 7 p.m.
- Buffalo Gals at BREWS (Eureka Springs) - 7 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, Apr. 7
- Big Red Flag at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Me Like Bees at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $10 at the door, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Limelight Music Festival at Bentonville Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - Tickets $10 for general admission, $125 for VIP access, 3 to 10 p.m.
Sunday, Apr. 8
- The Deer at Maxine’s Tap Room (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.