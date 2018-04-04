Rockabilly, Punk, Folk and More This Weekend

Here's our list of some of the chances to see live music in northwest Arkansas through the weekend.

Thursday, Apr. 5

Ten High at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 suggested donation at the door, 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Air Loom at 21st Amendment (Fayetteville) - 8 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Apr. 6



Saturday, Apr. 7



Big Red Flag at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Me Like Bees at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $10 at the door, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Limelight Music Festival at Bentonville Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - Tickets $10 for general admission, $125 for VIP access, 3 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Apr. 8

