Willo Mancifoot the Musical by Valerie Hubbard Damon Premieres in May

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 25, 2018 at 1:31 PM CDT
willow_mancifoot.jpg
courtesy: Richard Quick
/
An illustration from Willo Mancifoot and the Mugga Killa Whomps by Eureka Springs artist and children's book author Valerie Hubbard Damon (inset).

The children’s book, Willo Mancifoot and the Mugga Killa Whomps, written and illustrated by Eureka Springs artist Valerie Hubbard Damon, is being professionally staged as a musical. The elaborate production will premiere the weekend of May 5 during Eureka Springs Festival of the Arts.

