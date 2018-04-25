Willo Mancifoot the Musical by Valerie Hubbard Damon Premieres in May

The children’s book, Willo Mancifoot and the Mugga Killa Whomps, written and illustrated by Eureka Springs artist Valerie Hubbard Damon, is being professionally staged as a musical. The elaborate production will premiere the weekend of May 5 during Eureka Springs Festival of the Arts.
