Carroll County Judge Dismisses Holiday Island Incorporation Petition

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 26, 2018 at 3:14 PM CDT

The Carroll County Judge has rejected a formal request by Holiday Island residents to incorporate as a city. The rejection was based on an unforeseen legal technicality. Residents of the upscale planned vacation community eight miles north of Eureka Springs had signed a petition to incorporate and were preparing to become a town.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
