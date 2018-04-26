Carroll County Judge Dismisses Holiday Island Incorporation Petition

The Carroll County Judge has rejected a formal request by Holiday Island residents to incorporate as a city. The rejection was based on an unforeseen legal technicality. Residents of the upscale planned vacation community eight miles north of Eureka Springs had signed a petition to incorporate and were preparing to become a town.
