Ozarks at Large Stories

When 'True Detective' Comes Calling

KUAF
Published May 4, 2018 at 2:08 PM CDT
1 of 3
Various vehicles and trailers used for 'True Detective' production parked in the old City Hospital parking lot near the Fayetteville Public Library.
Z. Sitek
2 of 3
Police parked on Block Street as a 'True Detective' crew sets up at Hugo's restaurant.
Z. Sitek
3 of 3
A 'True Detective' crew gets ready to film at Hugo's restaurant on Block Street.
Z. Sitek

Crews have been filming the third season of HBO's True Detective in northwest Arkansas since the beginning of the year. Aside from the show's stars, like Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo and Stephen Dorff, a lot of locals have also been involved in the production in various capacities. We speak with Jake Lewis, of Woodworx Workshop, Izzy Crone, who is in eighth grade, Curt Lanning, of NWA Politics, and Teresa Hoofard, who helps run the Fayetteville Trading Post, about getting a call from True Detective.

