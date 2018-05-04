When 'True Detective' Comes Calling

Crews have been filming the third season of HBO's True Detective in northwest Arkansas since the beginning of the year. Aside from the show's stars, like Mahershala Ali, Carmen Ejogo and Stephen Dorff, a lot of locals have also been involved in the production in various capacities. We speak with Jake Lewis, of Woodworx Workshop, Izzy Crone, who is in eighth grade, Curt Lanning, of NWA Politics, and Teresa Hoofard, who helps run the Fayetteville Trading Post, about getting a call from True Detective.