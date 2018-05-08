© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Predicting the Primary

KUAF | By John Brummett
Published May 8, 2018 at 1:49 PM CDT
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner Talk Business and Politics, about the race for the Democratic nominee for governor. A majority of likely voters in a recent poll indicate no preference as voting begins.

