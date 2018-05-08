Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Predicting the Primary
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published May 8, 2018 at 1:49 PM CDT
courtesy: Talk Business & Politics
/
John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks with Roby Brock, from our partner
Talk Business and Politics, about the race for the Democratic nominee for governor. A majority of likely voters in a recent poll indicate no preference as voting begins.
