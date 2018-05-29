Popular Rural Motorcycle, 4-Wheel Dirt-Race Parks Operate Mostly Unregulated in Arkansas
Mill Creek Motorsports Park owner Mike Parker has constructed a new private motocross dirt-race race track on more than a 100 acres of woodlands several miles south of Combs, Arkansas.
J. FROELICH
A newly built dirt race track runs adjacent to Mill Creek.
J. FROELICH
View of a newly dozed downhill mountain race track.
J. FROELICH
Mike Parker, left, visits with several vintage motocross race participants.
J. FROELICH
Timber stands were cleared to make way for dirt racers.
J. FROELICH
Racers take a break from testing some of the dirt track in advance of race day.
J. FROELICH
Tracy Atkinson, who helps operate Combs Store and Café, says the new off-road race park is good for local business."
J. FROELICH
Pettigrew property owner and Ozarks land surveyor, Viiram McKenney, is among a growing number of people concerned about rural dirt race track noise and ecological impacts.
COURTESY
Poster for Arkansas Cross County Series, co-produced by Danny Ellis of Pettrigrew.
COURTESY
Mill Creek Motorsports Race Park poster.
COURTESY
Vintage motocross bike raced in mid-May at Mill Creek Motorsports Park.
J. FROELICH
A growing number of private off-road dirt-racing parks are raising dust in places like Pettigrew, Combs, Mulberry, Fort Smith and Harrison. In mid-May more than 330 national and international vintage motocross racers swarmed the newest track, Mill Creek Motosports Park south of Combs in Madison County to compete in an American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association event. Private 4-and-2-wheel dirt-racing parks, which go mostly unregulated in Arkansas, attract new business to rural districts. But some are raising concerns about environmental impacts and noise.