Nonprofit Works to Preserve Mulberry River

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 12, 2018 at 11:58 AM CDT
The Mulberry River flows adjacent to Highway 215 near Turner Bend.
Members of the Mulberry River Society gather for an outdoor picnic business meeting.
The High Bank Access construction project is one of several the Society has accomplished.
The High Bank Access involved placement of massive cut stone walls and pavers that will withstand intermittent flooding.
One of several Mulberry River panoramic viewing sites constructed along Highway 215.
The nonprofit Mulberry River Society works to conserve the Mulberry River, build recreational access, and educate the public about riparian ecology. Key members recently gathered for a picnic meeting along the Little Mulberry to list major accomplishments, ongoing concerns and future plans.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
