Nonprofit Works to Preserve Mulberry River
The Mulberry River flows adjacent to Highway 215 near Turner Bend.
J. Froelich
Members of the Mulberry River Society gather for an outdoor picnic business meeting.
J. Froelich
The High Bank Access construction project is one of several the Society has accomplished.
J. Froelich
The High Bank Access involved placement of massive cut stone walls and pavers that will withstand intermittent flooding.
J. Froelich
One of several Mulberry River panoramic viewing sites constructed along Highway 215.
J. Froelich
The nonprofit Mulberry River Society works to conserve the Mulberry River, build recreational access, and educate the public about riparian ecology. Key members recently gathered for a picnic meeting along the Little Mulberry to list major accomplishments, ongoing concerns and future plans.