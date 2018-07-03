Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A Busy Week of News Begins with the Razorbacks
KUAF |
By John Brummett
Published July 3, 2018 at 9:13 PM CDT
John Brummett, political writer with the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks Arkansas politics and Supreme Court musings this week, but his regular weekly conversation with Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics starts with Razorback baseball.
