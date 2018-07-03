Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
ArkansasStaged Presents "Field Notes From Mother Earth"
Published July 3, 2018 at 9:08 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
ArkansasStaged
The new play
"Field Notes from Mother Earth" by Ashley Edwards will be produced as a staged reading Sunday night at 7 p.m. at 21C Museum Hotel. We spoke with many of those involved in the production to get a preview.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
