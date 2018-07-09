A Tour of Fayetteville City Hospital as Demolition Gets Underway
Contractors have started to put up fencing around Fayetteville City Hospital ahead of demolition.
Z. Sitek
Heavy machinery and dumpsters have also started showing up.
Z. Sitek
David Johnson, the executive director of Fayetteville Public Library, and Sam Palmer, the director of facilities and sustainability, provided a tour of the hospital before it is demolished.
COURTESY
The aftermath of asbestos abatement, which needed to be completed before demolition could start.
COURTESY
The nurses station, like much of the rest of the hospital, is covered in graffiti.
COURTESY
Demolition of Fayetteville City Hospital begins this month to make room for expansion of Fayetteville Public Library. Interior portions of the hospital will be demolished before crews move to demolish the outside walls in August. Construction of the library expansion is set to begin in the first quarter of 2019.