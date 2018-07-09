© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

A Tour of Fayetteville City Hospital as Demolition Gets Underway

KUAF
Published July 9, 2018 at 11:54 AM CDT
1 of 5
Contractors have started to put up fencing around Fayetteville City Hospital ahead of demolition.
Z. Sitek
2 of 5
Heavy machinery and dumpsters have also started showing up.
Z. Sitek
3 of 5
David Johnson, the executive director of Fayetteville Public Library, and Sam Palmer, the director of facilities and sustainability, provided a tour of the hospital before it is demolished.
COURTESY
4 of 5
The aftermath of asbestos abatement, which needed to be completed before demolition could start.
COURTESY
5 of 5
The nurses station, like much of the rest of the hospital, is covered in graffiti.
COURTESY

Demolition of Fayetteville City Hospital begins this month to make room for expansion of Fayetteville Public Library. Interior portions of the hospital will be demolished before crews move to demolish the outside walls in August. Construction of the library expansion is set to begin in the first quarter of 2019.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Fayetteville Public LibraryOzarks at Large
Related Content