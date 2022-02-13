Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Fayetteville Public Library
We start our show with Governor Asa Hutchinson's call for prison expansion, a citizenship session at Fayetteville Public Library, and the latest COVID-19…
One Penny Shy is scheduled to play at the Fayetteville Public Library Sunday from 2:00 to 4:00. We talked with Becky and Jacob last night about the show…
A quick summary of the day includes rising COVID-19 numbers in Arkansas...two large vaccine clinics in Lowell Friday and Saturday...a tour of the…
Susan Orlean, author of The Library Book, On Animals, The Orchid Thief and other books, will speak at the Fayetteville Public Library Sunday afternoon at…
The FDA is asking food manufacturers to lower sodium levels. We ask a dietitian about salt...and loopholes for managing our salt intake.
We conclude our conversation with Nate Powell, a collaborator on the National Book Award-winning March series of graphic novels about Congressman John…
Nate Powell collaborated with Congressman John Lewis and Andrew Aydin to create March, graphic novels about Congressman Lewis' life. The book was hnoroed…
Today we conclude our preview of the first SONA Beyond concert scheduled for Saturday night (with a 4:30 preview event at the library's Gathering Glade)…
David Starr is returning to his hometown Sunday to perform at the Fayetteville Public Library at 2:00.
The new citizenship hub is located in the world languages collection on the top level of Fayetteville Public Library’s Blair Building. The hub offers…