Arkansas To Unseal State Adoption Records

A new state law goes into effect this summer that will allow Arkansas adoptees to request their adoption records. Birth parents will be able to offer contact information, redact names if they don't want to be contacted and update family medical information. Arkansas is one of thirty states that have unsealed adoption records in recent years.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.