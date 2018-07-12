© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Acidification Impairing Upper Mulberry River, Scientist Says

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 12, 2018 at 2:30 PM CDT
mulberry_acid.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Philip Moore stands in front of several Mulberry River displays inside his USDA Agricultural Research Service water quality lab.

Levels of pH in the Mulberry River are plummeting. For the past several years a team of researchers led by USDA Agricultural Research Service scientist Philip Moore has been trying to sort out why. Moore, a river property owner, is also an active member of the Mulberry River Society which is working to conserve and improve the watershed.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Mulberry River
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content