Arkansas Drought Council Forms Under State Water Plan

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 13, 2018 at 12:05 PM CDT
A Carroll County farmstead withers during the record spring drought of 2012.

The Arkansas Drought Contingency Response Network coordinates efforts among agencies, organizations and the private sector to prepare for drought. Launched by the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission, the network not only alerts the public about impending drought, it also provides information on conservation and drought mitigation. Edward Swaim, ANRC Water Resources Division Manager, details the network's mission as well as the State Water Plan.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
