Arkansas Drought Council Forms Under State Water Plan

The Arkansas Drought Contingency Response Network coordinates efforts among agencies, organizations and the private sector to prepare for drought. Launched by the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission, the network not only alerts the public about impending drought, it also provides information on conservation and drought mitigation. Edward Swaim, ANRC Water Resources Division Manager, details the network's mission as well as the State Water Plan.
