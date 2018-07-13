Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Medical Marijuana Slow to Launch
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published July 13, 2018 at 12:07 PM CDT
Michael Tilley with
Talk Business and Politics is with us again and this week, he discusses slow development of medical marijuana distribution in Arkansas, strong home sales in the Arkansas River Valley and flat sales tax revenues in Fort Smith.
