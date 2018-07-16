© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville Police Offers Tips, Secure Zones for Internet Classifieds Street Transactions

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 16, 2018 at 1:43 PM CDT
fpd_safe_zones_0.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Fayetteville Police sergeant Anthony Murphy stands in the station's downtown lobby, where he says the public is welcome to meet online classified sales prospects.

Residents of Fayetteville can safely transact online classified purchases and sales at Fayetteville Police headquarters located at 100 Rock Street, off the Fayetteville Square. Police Sargent Anthony Murphy also provides guidance on how to avoid predators aiming to rob residents of their cash and goods.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich