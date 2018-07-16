Fayetteville Police Offers Tips, Secure Zones for Internet Classifieds Street Transactions

Residents of Fayetteville can safely transact online classified purchases and sales at Fayetteville Police headquarters located at 100 Rock Street, off the Fayetteville Square. Police Sargent Anthony Murphy also provides guidance on how to avoid predators aiming to rob residents of their cash and goods.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.