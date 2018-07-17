Fayetteville City Hospital Walls Come Down

Fayetteville Public Library and Fayetteville city officials kicked off the library's expansion project Tuesday morning with the start of demolition of the old City Hospital building. The Fayetteville Public Library Foundation also announced the launch of its Beyond Words campaign to raise the remaining $23 million necessary for the expansion. The bricks from this week's demolition will be available to the public July 19 - 21 on a first-come-first-served basis.