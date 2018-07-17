© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Fayetteville City Hospital Walls Come Down

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published July 17, 2018 at 1:43 PM CDT
The first wall at Fayetteville City Hospital comes down during a demolition kickoff ceremony.

Fayetteville Public Library and Fayetteville city officials kicked off the library's expansion project Tuesday morning with the start of demolition of the old City Hospital building. The Fayetteville Public Library Foundation also announced the launch of its Beyond Words campaign to raise the remaining $23 million necessary for the expansion. The bricks from this week's demolition will be available to the public July 19 - 21 on a first-come-first-served basis.

