Musical Notes From Jesse Dean
Published July 27, 2018 at 11:58 AM CDT
Jesse Dean plays with bands and by himself. He fuses music he heard growing up with fresh influences. He’ll be part of a three-band bill at The Aud in Eureka Springs Aug. 4.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
