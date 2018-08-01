Del Shores to Headline Eureka Springs Diversity Weekend

Del Shores will perform his one-man show, “Six Characters in Search of a Play,” at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium as part of Summer Diversity Weekend. Shores says his six characters are based on real-life encounters. Shores is best known for the feature film and cult-hit, Sordid Lives. Tickets for the one-night only engagement are available here.
