Del Shores to Headline Eureka Springs Diversity Weekend

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 1, 2018 at 1:03 PM CDT
courtesy: Del Shores
Del Shores will perform his one-man show, “Six Characters in Search of a Play,” at 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium as part of Summer Diversity Weekend. Shores says his six characters are based on real-life encounters. Shores is best known for the feature film and cult-hit, Sordid Lives. Tickets for the one-night only engagement are available here.

 

