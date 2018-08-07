Student Activist Weighs In After U of A Makes Changes to Sexual Assault Resources Web Page
The University of Arkansas recently made several changes to its sexual assault reporting resources web page. It's a move student Gillian Gullett applauds after wrapping up her Don’t Keep It Under Cover campaign earlier this year. Gullett spent the month of April carrying a sheet on campus to draw attention to what she felt was a need for better sexual assault reporting resources after she went through the sexual assault reporting process.