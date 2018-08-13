© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Buffalo National River Issues Hazardous Algae Alert, New Independent Algae Survey Team Forms

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 13, 2018 at 1:10 PM CDT
A decaying blob of algae floats near the Highway 14 bridge between Spring Creek and Dillards Ferry.
courtesy: Teresa Turk
A dying algae bloom hugs the shoreline of the Buffalo National River.
courtesy: Teresa Turk
Nuisance algae infests a portion of the lower third of the Buffalo River.
courtesy: Teresa Turk
Nuisance algae blooms in Big Creek a tributary to the Buffalo National River.
courtesy: Teresa Turk
The park service issued a warning to swimmers and paddlers to avoid direct contact with algal-infested waters.
courtesy: Teresa Turk

The new alert, which regards a significant algae bloom in the Buffalo National River, warns visitors to avoid primary contact with algal infested waters. In the meantime, a survey team led by independent scientist Teresa Turk this month will assess the extent of algal growth in the waterway.

