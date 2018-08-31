Proposed Markham Hill Development Moves Forward as Neighbors Petition to Stop It

This week, the Fayetteville Planning Commission voted to recommend the approval of two rezoning requests for about 140 acres of land on Markham Hill submitted by Specialized Real Estate Group. The rezoning requests are part of a development proposal that would create a neighborhood of several hundred homes on the hill, as well as open up the property to some additional commercial development to support the Pratt Inn and Barn. According to Specialized, the plan is inspired by a conservation community in Georgia called Serenbe. Hundreds of neighbors and residents have signed a petition urging the City Council to deny the rezoning requests.