Laurence Juber, Mountain Sprout Return to Region
A guitar virtuoso, indie rock, and the return of an old local favorite are all musical options for the coming weekend.
Friday, September 21
- Laurence Juber at Sunrise Stage (Fayetteville) - $27, 7:30 to 10 p.m.
- Mountain Sprout at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv., $10 day of, 9:30 p.m.
- Mirror Fields, space4lease at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Foggy Bobcat at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Route 358 at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 22
- Dylan Earl, Willi Carlisle, Dazz and Brie at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Whoopsi, Jess Harp, On the Water at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Dan Conklin, Cody Jones at Dickson Street Pub (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.
- Harper and Lee at City Pump (Rogers) - 6 to 8 p.m.
- Space4Lease, Mirror Fields, Makin' Loaf at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Route 358 at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Johai Kafa Duo at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 to 10 p.m.
- Jesse Dean & Co. at Warren's Rec Room (Alma) - $5, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Laurence Juber at the Lyric Theater (Harrison) - $15 to $17.50 in advance, $20 day of, 7 p.m.
Sunday, September 23
- Emily Rowland at Ozark Mountain Bagel Co. (Bentonville) - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- 7Hills Shelter Jam featuring Ozark Howlers, Los Peos, the Dawn Cate Band, Brave Soul and Earl and Them at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 1 to 7 p.m.
- Kelly Hunt, John Charles at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.