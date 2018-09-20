© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Scientist Measures Environmental, Human Impact of Feral Swine

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published September 20, 2018 at 12:51 PM CDT
feral_swine.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Feral swine piglets caught in a corral trap in Carroll County.

Wild hogs root up pastures and forests across Arkansas. Kenneth Wallen, a research scientist at the Arkansas Forest Resources Center this summer conducted a survey to measure the scope of damage and landowners' experiences dealing with feral swine. Results will help inform the public as well as the Arkansas Feral Hog Eradication Task Force, established in 2017 by the Arkansas legislature.

