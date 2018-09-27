© 2022 KUAF
State of NWA Report Examines Housing Market, Transportation, Business Growth in 2018

Published September 27, 2018 at 2:08 PM CDT
Mervin Jebaraj is director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas.

The annual State of the Northwest Arkansas Region Report was released this week. The report, which is gathered by the Northwest Arkansas Council and the University of Arkansas Center for Business and Economic Research, examines and gauges the region’s housing market, transportation infrastructure, new business growth, research investment and workforce participation. Center for Business and Economic Research Director Mervin Jebaraj discusses the report’s findings.

