State of NWA Report Examines Housing Market, Transportation, Business Growth in 2018
The annual State of the Northwest Arkansas Region Report was released this week. The report, which is gathered by the Northwest Arkansas Council and the University of Arkansas Center for Business and Economic Research, examines and gauges the region’s housing market, transportation infrastructure, new business growth, research investment and workforce participation. Center for Business and Economic Research Director Mervin Jebaraj discusses the report’s findings.