Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Center for Business and Economic Research
-
As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Arkansas, businesses and workers are once again reconsidering plans to return to business as…
-
The economy's rebound from a pandemic is far from complete. Mervin Jebaraj, the director for the Center for Business and Economic Research at the…
-
Each year, guests at the Business Forecast Luncheon learn about the economic outlook for the world, nation, state and region. Mervin Jebaraj is the…
-
The University of Arkansas has tripled its economic impact on the state in the last decade. That's according to a report released Wednesday by the…
-
The Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas on Friday released its annual look at the state, regional, national and global…
-
The annual State of the Northwest Arkansas Region Report was released this week. The report, which is gathered by the Northwest Arkansas Council and the…
-
The Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas released its annual State of the Northwest Arkansas Region report. In this…
-
Each year, the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Arkansas hosts the Business Forecast Luncheon. Today’s event at the John Q.…
-
The sixth-annual State of the Northwest Arkansas Region Report is being released today. The report, which is created by the Center for Business and…
-
The Center for Business & Economic Research at the UA released a study on the economic impact of legalizing retail alcohol sales in three dry counties in…