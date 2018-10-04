© 2022 KUAF
Harrison Community Paramedics Assist Patients At Home

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 4, 2018 at 1:40 PM CDT
North Arkansas College Community Paramedics pose with certificates.
North Arkansas College EMS Programs Director emeritus KC Jones stands in the Community Paramedic training lab, which is equipped with a lifesize elder mannequin.
Jason Moshier is section chief of the Community Paramedics Program.
Jason Moshier sits with Julie Younes, an 87-year old Community Paramedic program patient.
North Arkansas Regional Medical Center and North Arkansas College in Harrison are collaborating on one of four community paramedic programs in the state. More than a half-dozen EMS students have been certified as community paramedics, who work with patients in their homes to manage non-critical health conditions at no cost. We learn more about community paramedicine and about the college certification course.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
