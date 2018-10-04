Harrison Community Paramedics Assist Patients At Home
1 of 4
North Arkansas College Community Paramedics pose with certificates.
courtesy: North Arkansas Regional Medical Center
2 of 4
North Arkansas College EMS Programs Director emeritus KC Jones stands in the Community Paramedic training lab, which is equipped with a lifesize elder mannequin.
J. Froelich
3 of 4
Jason Moshier is section chief of the Community Paramedics Program.
courtesy: North Arkansas Regional Medical Center
4 of 4
Jason Moshier sits with Julie Younes, an 87-year old Community Paramedic program patient.
courtesy: North Arkansas Regional Medical Center
North Arkansas Regional Medical Center and North Arkansas College in Harrison are collaborating on one of four community paramedic programs in the state. More than a half-dozen EMS students have been certified as community paramedics, who work with patients in their homes to manage non-critical health conditions at no cost. We learn more about community paramedicine and about the college certification course.