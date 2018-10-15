© 2022 KUAF
Urgent Care Clinics Address Patients' Non-Critical Health Needs

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 15, 2018 at 3:34 PM CDT
Liesa Wiles manages one of two Washington Regional Medical System Urgent Care Clinics. This one is located on Appleby Road in Fayetteville across the street from the hospital's Emergency Department.

More local hospitals are opening special clinics to offer affordable, urgent care to patients with non-life threatening conditions. Ten chain and hospital-based urgent care clinics have opened in northwest Arkansas with the aim of easing the patient load on local emergency rooms and providing more options to fill patients' acute medical needs.

Jacqueline Froelich
