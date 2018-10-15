Urgent Care Clinics Address Patients' Non-Critical Health Needs

More local hospitals are opening special clinics to offer affordable, urgent care to patients with non-life threatening conditions. Ten chain and hospital-based urgent care clinics have opened in northwest Arkansas with the aim of easing the patient load on local emergency rooms and providing more options to fill patients' acute medical needs.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.