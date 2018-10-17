© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Another Full Weekend of Music

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published October 17, 2018 at 10:28 AM CDT

Blues rock, electro-pop and a healthy helping of songwriter folk is on the live music schedule for this weekend.

Thursday Oct 18

  • Ray Wylie Hubbard at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Friday Oct 19

Saturday Oct 20

  • Route 358 at Powerhouse Patio (Fayetteville) - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
  • Vintage Pistol at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
  • The Flipoff Pirates at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
  • Dana Louise at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $5 suggested donation, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Arkansauce at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sunday Oct 21

