Another Full Weekend of Music
Blues rock, electro-pop and a healthy helping of songwriter folk is on the live music schedule for this weekend.
Thursday Oct 18
- Ray Wylie Hubbard at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Friday Oct 19
- Birdtalker, Braison Cyrus, Ashtyn Barbaree at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $7, 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Monk is King at Nomad's Music Lounge (Fayetteville) - 8 to 11 p.m.
- Mudhawk at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Makin' Loaf at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- The Cate Brothers, Downtown Livewires at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $25 adv, $30 day of, 8 to 11:45 p.m.
- Adam Johnston Band at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Saturday Oct 20
- Route 358 at Powerhouse Patio (Fayetteville) - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Vintage Pistol at Kingfish (Fayetteville) - 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- The Flipoff Pirates at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Dana Louise at Ozark Folkways (Winslow) - $5 suggested donation, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Arkansauce at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Sunday Oct 21
- Guerrila Toss, The Phlegms, Whoopsi at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9 to 11:30 p.m.
- John Elliott at Eureka House Concerts (Eureka Springs) - potluck at 5 p.m., music begins at 6 p.m.