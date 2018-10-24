Bernstein, Songwriters, Blues Challenge Ahead
This week's look at live music happening through the region includes some classical, blues, folk, and plenty of other styles.
Wednesday Oct 24
- Dawson Hollow, Becky Adams at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Shotgun Rider at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12, 9 p.m.
- Charlie Marie, Dylan Earl, Jess Harp at Lalaland Gallery (Fayetteville) - donations for the touring band, 8:30 to 11 p.m.
Thursday Oct 25
- Ashtyn Barbaree & Nick Caffrey at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra at Bike Rack Brewing Co. 8th St. (Bentonville) - $10, 7 to 9 p.m.
- Pocket Vinyl at Pour Jons (Siloam Springs) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Vanimal Kingdom at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 8 to 11 p.m.
Friday Oct 26
- Goose, 2Shock at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12, 9:30 p.m.
- Ryan Hutchens at Dickson St. Pub (Fayetteville) - 8:30 to 11:30 p.m.
- Suite 25 at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- 2018 Blues Challenge at Meteor Guitar Gallery (Bentonville) - $12 adv, $15 day of, 6 to 11:30 p.m.
- Joseph Huber at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- The Outliers at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 to 9:30 p.m.
- Earl and Them at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- The Outlier Series of The Unexpected at various venues (Fort Smith) - Friday and Saturday
Saturday Oct 27
- Groovement, Linear Symmetry at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 9 p.m.
- Lord Buffalo, Drawing Blanks at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - FREE, 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
- Recognizer, Mindless Souls, Natural State of Mind at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - $5 adv, $8 at door, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Caddillac Jackson at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
- Chuck Mead and His Grassy Knoll Boys at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 to 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday Oct 30
- U of A Collage Concert Celebrating Leonard Bernstein at Faulkner Performing Arts Center (Fayetteville) - $10 GA, $5 students and seniors, 7:30 p.m.