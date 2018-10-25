© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Artists of The Unexpected, in Their Own Words

KUAF
Published October 25, 2018 at 12:42 PM CDT
1 of 4
Artist Add Fuel and his assistant work on their block-length mural along Townson Avenue.
Z. Sitek
2 of 4
Add Fuel focuses on patterns and says he wanted to paint something that relates to the history of the Fort Smith area.
Z. Sitek
3 of 4
Artist Pref works on his typography mural at the corner of Townson Avenue and C Street.
Z. Sitek
4 of 4
Artist Cody Hudson's volunteers assist with his mural, which wraps the whole building, on the corner of Grand Avenue and 10th Street.
Z. Sitek

Several artists have spent most of the past week creating original, public murals in Fort Smith as part of this year's edition of The Unexpected. We speak with several of those artists to learn more about the projects they've worked on for the past few days, and we get some insight into their working processes.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories The Unexpected
Related Content