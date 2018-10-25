Artists of The Unexpected, in Their Own Words
1 of 4
Artist Add Fuel and his assistant work on their block-length mural along Townson Avenue.
Z. Sitek
2 of 4
Add Fuel focuses on patterns and says he wanted to paint something that relates to the history of the Fort Smith area.
Z. Sitek
3 of 4
Artist Pref works on his typography mural at the corner of Townson Avenue and C Street.
Z. Sitek
4 of 4
Artist Cody Hudson's volunteers assist with his mural, which wraps the whole building, on the corner of Grand Avenue and 10th Street.
Z. Sitek
Several artists have spent most of the past week creating original, public murals in Fort Smith as part of this year's edition of The Unexpected. We speak with several of those artists to learn more about the projects they've worked on for the past few days, and we get some insight into their working processes.