Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Unexpected
-
The Unexpected in Fort Smith unveiled its latest mural from British street artist Ben Eine on Wednesday. The art work, located at 1000 Garrison Ave., was…
-
Each year the Unexpected, a public art festival in Fort Smith slowly expands to reach new audiences. The murals- vibrant, graphic, comedic and arresting-…
-
More than a century ago visual art and symphonic music collided when Modest Mussorgsky wrote "Pictures at an Exhibition," in tribute to pictures created…
-
Several artists have spent most of the past week creating original, public murals in Fort Smith as part of this year's edition of The Unexpected. We speak…
-
The fourth edition of The Unexpected is next week in Fort Smith. Following this year's event, there will be more than 30 murals created throughout the…
-
Larger-than-life portraits are a signature part of Guido van Helten's murals. The artist creates images that represent the people and history of the place…
-
International artists will once again paint murals in downtown Fort Smith as part of The Unexpected. Now in its second year, this art initiative is…