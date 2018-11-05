The 10th annual Veterans Memorial 5K Race twill take place Saturday, Nov. 10, the day before Veterans Day. The annual race is the largest fundraiser for the Fayetteville National Cemetery, and proceeds help the cemetery purchase additional land.
