School of the Arts Launches Veterans Appreciation Day

Eureka Springs School of the Arts held a special appreciation day for veterans during the Veterans Day weekend. Area veterans were invited to attend free studio workshops in blacksmithing, glass pendant making and more.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.