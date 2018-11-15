© 2022 KUAF
School of the Arts Launches Veterans Appreciation Day

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 15, 2018 at 12:47 PM CST
Blacksmith instructor Bert Jones, standing with hands on knees, monitors veterans forging hot iron hooks inside the Eureka Springs School of the Arts metal shop.

Eureka Springs School of the Arts held a special appreciation day for veterans during the Veterans Day weekend. Area veterans were invited to attend free studio workshops in blacksmithing, glass pendant making and more.

Jacqueline Froelich
