© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

State's First Natural Burial Cemetery Under Development

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published November 20, 2018 at 12:39 PM CST
natural_cemetery.jpg
Courtesy
/
Vickie Kelly
Natural State Burial Association members and supporters walk a parcel of land in northeast Washington County which could become the first earth burial cemetery in Arkansas.

The Natural State Burial Association, which promotes sustainable burial practices in Arkansas, has unearthed a potential cemetery site in rural Washington County. The association has posted a survey seeking public comment available online, or via mail by request, through January 1.   

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Natural State Burial Association
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content