State's First Natural Burial Cemetery Under Development

The Natural State Burial Association, which promotes sustainable burial practices in Arkansas, has unearthed a potential cemetery site in rural Washington County. The association has posted a survey seeking public comment available online, or via mail by request, through January 1.
