Shiloh Museum Seeks 'Wonder Valley' Memories
Fish-fry scene from Wonder Valley, Lake Keith, Cave Springs, Arkansas, September 1951. With Hollywood stars Gloria Jean and Louise Lorimer (center, from left), and to their right, local extras Howard Clark, Sue Curtis, and Caroline Price Clark.
courtesy: Shiloh Museum of Ozark History
Runaway car scene from Wonder Valley, Cave Springs, Arkansas, September 1951. Hollywood stars from left: Dwight McLinn, Lance Devroe, and Walter Kingsford.
courtesy: Shiloh Museum of Ozark History
Researchers at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History are looking for local memories of another movie made in northwest Arkansas. Last year, it was The Kidnapper’s Foil, and this year, researchers are seeking information about a nearly 70-year-old film called Wonder Valley after getting their hands on dozens of still photos from the production.