Shiloh Museum
The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is hosting its monthly Shiloh Saturday Series event this weekend. Saturday's virtual program will focus on Essie Ward,…
Becca Martin-Brown, the features editor for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, gives us all kinds of reasons to look foward to the rest of September. Old…
A program on racial terror lynching in Washington County will be presented at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History this Saturday at 2 p.m., by Margaret Holcomb,…
A new exhibit at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History will examine the evolution and influence of Greek life organizations at the University of Arkansas…
A medieval-themed national crossbow tournament was staged in Madison County beginning in the late 1950s. A troupe of costumed teenage girls, known as the…
Today, Pete Hartman speaks with Kimberly Hosey from the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History about an upcoming event, Arkansas Symbols Day, in which the museum…
The new Ozark Studies Association aims to engage scholars and experts interested in the region's history, science and culture. We learn more about the…
Researchers at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History are looking for local memories of another movie made in northwest Arkansas. Last year, it was The…
One of the oldest public structures in northwest Arkansas has been saved from destruction, thanks to the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. The…
From special exhibits to several major anniversary receptions scheduled this coming September, the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History is commemorating its…