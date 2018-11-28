Much Music, Much Variety, Little Time
The coming weekend offers a little bit of everything: EDM, folk, hip-hop, metal, and a few jazz opportunities.
Wednesday Nov. 28
- Chris Teal Trio at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $10, 7 to 10 p.m.
- Tom Ware Band, Ian Gilley and the Boys at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 29
- The Pearson Brothers at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Serrano-Torres at Eleven at Crystal Bridges (Bentonville) - 6 to 9 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 30
- The Ozark Howlers at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $10, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Randy Rogers Band at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $20 adv, $23 day of, 9 p.m.
- Mic Adams, Brae Leni & The Evergreen Groove Machine at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Neon Glittery, Candy Fly, Makin' Loaf, Something Better at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 to support the bands and the space, 9 p.m.
- Amarugia Ridge Runners at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Johai Kafa at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Route 358, Lost Bridge Trio at The Meteor (Bentonville) - $10 adv, $15 day of, 8 to 10 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Ramo d'Olivo (Bentonville) - 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Warehouse 90 at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at After 5 Bar (Rogers) - 7 to 10 p.m.
- Common Roots at Artist Retreat Center (Bella Vista) - $10, 7 to 9 p.m.
- Deltaphonic at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- The Whispering Willows at Wanderloo Lodge (Eureka Springs) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- The 1-Oz Jig at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Steve Martin, Martin Short, I'm With Her at Verizon Arena (Little Rock) - tickets start at $60, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 1
- Citadels, Miss Misery, Arjuna at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - $5 adv, $7 at the door, 8 to 11 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and the Motivators at Morano's (Fayetteville) - 7 to 10 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at Jose's (Springdale) - 7 to 10 p.m.
- Almost KISS at The Meteor (Bentonville) - $20 adv, $25 day of, 8 to 9:30 p.m.
- House of Songs Songwriter Showcase feat. Candy Lee, Will Gunselman, John Henry and Jeff Kearney at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Bentonville) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Serrano-Torres at The Forge (Bentonville) - 8 to 10 p.m.
- Justin Leflar at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 to 9 p.m.
- John Two-Hawks at The Aud (Eureka Springs) - tickets start at $15, 7 to 9 p.m.
- The Cate Brothers at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
Sunday Dec. 2
- Roby Pantall Jazz Trio at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $10, 7 to 9 p.m.
- Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble at Fayetteville Public Library (Fayetteville) - 3 to 4 p.m.
- Minnesota, CharlesTheFirst at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18 adv, $20 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Harm's Way, Stick Tight, Young Bolt at The Meteor (Bentonville) - $15 adv, $18 day of, 6 to 10:30 p.m.