Treatments for Bat-Killing Fungus Tested
Blake Sasse, non-game mammal program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and Shawn Thomas, subterranean program manager for Bat Conservation International, search for bats inside an abandoned Ouachita Mountain mine.
J. Froelich
Phillip Jordan, Ouachita National Forest Service wildlife biologist, left, stood by while Blake Sasse and Shawn Thomas prepare to work inside the Ouachita Mountain mine white-nose syndrome test treatment site.
J. Froelich
Shawn Thomas and Blake Sasse stand at the partially collapsed entrance to the century-old abandoned manganese mine.
J. Froelich
Blake Sasse and Shawn Thomas negotiate knee-deep water inside the mine, while counting hibernating bats.
J. Froelich
A hibernating tri-colored bat near the mine entrance is covered in frost.
J. Froelich
More tri-colored bats hibernate deeper inside the mine where it’s warmer. ";
J. Froelich
Shawn Thomas swabs the rock to measure fungal levels inside a gated treatment section of the mine.
J. Froelich
Blake Sasse seals the swabs into vials for analysis off site.
J. Froelich
Shawn Thomas marks a white-nose syndrome treatment cell swab site with yellow crayon.
J. Froelich
A hibernating bat hangs from the mine ceiling which sparkles with condensation.
J. Froelich
The water-logged abandoned mine is located on private property on the western Ouachita Mountains and serves as one of three North American white-nose syndrome tests sites supported by Bats for the Future Fund grants.
J. Froelich
White-nose syndrome, caused by an infectious fungus, has decimated bat populations across North America over the past decade. Canadian, federal, state and nonprofit bat conservationists are collaborating to test two treatments for the disease in three abandoned mines, one of which is on the western range of the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.