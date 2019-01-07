© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Red Dirt Mine Proposed Near Fayetteville

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 7, 2019 at 1:33 PM CST
West Washington County resident Teri Spivey looks through the woods towards the proposed Heritage Farms NWA red dirt mine, next to her property.

More than a dozen permitted red dirt mines operate in Washington and Benton Counties, supplying the construction industry with fill material. But residents surrounding a proposed 200-acre red dirt mine west of Fayetteville, by Heritage Farms NWA, are raising both environmental and safety concerns.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
