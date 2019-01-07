Red Dirt Mine Proposed Near Fayetteville

More than a dozen permitted red dirt mines operate in Washington and Benton Counties, supplying the construction industry with fill material. But residents surrounding a proposed 200-acre red dirt mine west of Fayetteville, by Heritage Farms NWA, are raising both environmental and safety concerns.
