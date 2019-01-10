© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Local Artist Creates Paints Using Ancient Methods

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 10, 2019 at 12:12 PM CST
1 of 8
Madison Woods searches for stones along a stream near her Madison County homestead to crush into mineral pigments.
J. Froelich
2 of 8
The creek, a tributary to the Kings River, contains a wealth of colorful sand stones.
J. Froelich
3 of 8
Madison Woods crushes the soft stones with a mortar and pestle in her workshop.
J. Froelich
4 of 8
Madison Woods’ artist workbench contains an array of tools to make earth pigments.";
J. Froelich
5 of 8
Vials of mineral pigments mined from the local creek are line the workbench, used for watercoloring.
J. Froelich
6 of 8
Madison Woods stands by a goshawk portrait she watercolored with her hand-made paleo paints.
J. Froelich
7 of 8
Woods’ fox kit portrait was watercolored with rich russet minerals ground from local creek rocks.";
J. Froelich
8 of 8
Madison Woods also makes “Paleo to Go” watercolor pallets that are for sale on her Etsy site. The copper coil holds shot glasses of water.";s:
J. Froelich

Madison Woods is a painter living in Madison County, and she creates her own pigments from materials gathered from a tributary to the Kings River. We visit her studio to learn more about her method of paleo painting.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories paleo artmadison woods
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich