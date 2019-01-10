Local Artist Creates Paints Using Ancient Methods
Madison Woods searches for stones along a stream near her Madison County homestead to crush into mineral pigments.
J. Froelich
The creek, a tributary to the Kings River, contains a wealth of colorful sand stones.
J. Froelich
Madison Woods crushes the soft stones with a mortar and pestle in her workshop.
J. Froelich
Madison Woods’ artist workbench contains an array of tools to make earth pigments.";
J. Froelich
Vials of mineral pigments mined from the local creek are line the workbench, used for watercoloring.
J. Froelich
Madison Woods stands by a goshawk portrait she watercolored with her hand-made paleo paints.
J. Froelich
Woods’ fox kit portrait was watercolored with rich russet minerals ground from local creek rocks.";
J. Froelich
Madison Woods also makes “Paleo to Go” watercolor pallets that are for sale on her Etsy site. The copper coil holds shot glasses of water.";s:
J. Froelich
Madison Woods is a painter living in Madison County, and she creates her own pigments from materials gathered from a tributary to the Kings River. We visit her studio to learn more about her method of paleo painting.