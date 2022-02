In early February, violinist Er-Gene Kahng and pianist Nathan Carterette will hold a concert in the Honors Student Lounge in Gearhart Hall on the U of A campus. The concert program will include works by Arkansas native Florence Price, her contemporary Irene Britton Smith, and from Quentin Kim. We speak with Kahng to learn more about the Feb. 5 concert.

Violinist Er-Gene Khang