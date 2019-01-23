Music Ahead All Over the Map
This week's live music preview includes a variety of music throughout the region.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
- Jeff Kearney, Monk is King at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - FREE, 8 p.m.
- Turkuaz at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $15 adv, $18 day of, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, January 24
- Sauced Case, Audiosocial, Jed Harrelson, 2Shock at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $8 adv, $10 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Jake Noren at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Jamie Wolfe and the Wranglers at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 25
- Kalyn Fay, Ever More Nest, Cameron Johnson at Stage 18 (Fayetteville) - $5, 8 p.m.
- Dadbeer, Large Coats, Match Stacks at Backspace (Fayetteville) - $5 suggested donation, 10 p.m.
- Dale Stokes at Core Pub-Mall Avenue (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- 3 Son Green at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - FREE, 8 p.m.
- Eric Miller at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Justin Kaleb Driggers at Creekside Taproom (Siloam Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Dirty Red and the Soul Shakers at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 8:30 p.m.
- Jimmy Wayne Garrett at Brews (Eureka Springs) - FREE, 7 p.m.
- Grazzhopper at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 26
- 3 Son Green at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - FREE, 10 p.m.
- TV Preacher, Ghost Cities at Backspace (Fayetteville) - suggested donations at the door, 9 p.m.
- CJ Boyd, Moldilocks at Nomad's (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Jeremy Treat at Brick Street Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Clusterpluck at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9 p.m.
- Jason Davis at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Deep Sequence at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
- The Wallens at Mojo's Pints and Pies (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.