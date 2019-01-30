Music For the Next Seven Days
The next week offers a variety of live music opportunities, from emo and power rock to swamp-grass, banjo virtuosos and more.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
- Twiddle, Hip Abduction at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $18, 8:30 p.m.
- Wink Burcham at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - 8 p.m.
Thursday, January 31
- Casey Donahew at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $23 adv, $25 day of, 9 p.m.
- Cody Nielsen at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.
- Dale Stokes at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Nick Shoulders, Jess Harp, Riddy Arman at Lalaland Gallery (Fayetteville) - 8 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at Bike Rack Brewing Co. (Springdale) - 7 p.m.
- Mas Agua at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Still on the Hill at The Lyric Theater (Harrison) - FREE, 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 1
- Goose at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10, 8:30 p.m.
- The 1-Oz. Jig at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 9 p.m.
- Jon Shorter at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 8:30 p.m.
- Terra Nova Kings at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m.
- Mountain Sprout at Shirley's Bar (Springdale) - 9 p.m.
- The Classless, Holy Smokes at Black Apple Crossing (Springdale) - 8 p.m.
- Ashtyn Barbaree at Brick St. Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Serrano-Torres at The Forge (Bentonville) - 7 p.m.
- Trashcan Bandits at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - $5, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 2
- Sam Riggs at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $10 adv, $12 day of, 8:30 p.m.
- Me Like Bees, Lost John at Smoke and Barrel Tavern (Fayetteville) - $5, 10 p.m.
- Androids of Ex-Lovers, Atomicons, The Phlegms, Shook Yang at Backspace (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at The Nines (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Randall Shreve at West and Watson (Fayetteville) - 9 p.m.
- Jimmy Wayne Garrett and the Dreamwalkers at Mojo's (Fayetteville) - 7:30 p.m.
- Raina Rose at Fayetteville Roots Festival HQ (Fayetteville) - $10 plus tax, 6 p.m.
- Justin Leflar at Brick St. Brews (Rogers) - 7 p.m.
- Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice at Chelsea's (Eureka Springs) - 9:30 p.m.
- Candy Lee at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 7 p.m.
- Flintwick at Harry's Downtown (Fort Smith) - $10, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 3
- The Mighty Pines at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - FREE, 8 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 4
- Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn at Gilloz Theatre (Springfield) - $40 to $70, 8 p.m.
- Tuesday, Feb. 5
- Red Oak Ruse at Brews (Eureka Springs) - 6:30 p.m.
- Emily Rowland at JJ's Grill-Steamboat Dr. (Fayetteville) - 6 p.m.